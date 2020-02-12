Northampton County Dad, Volunteer Firefighter Daniel Arcadipane Dies, 37

Northampton County father and former volunteer fireman Daniel J. Arcadipane died Nov. 13 at the age of 37.

Arcadipane was born Sept. 28, 1983 in Mesa, AZ, and lived in Bethlehem Township at the time of his death, his obituary says.

He attended Northampton Community College, where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Science Technology Emergency Management, his obit says.

Arcadipane was a manager for Tru-Green before working in sales at industrial machinery rental company HerC Rental. He also served for many years as a volunteer fireman and was an active member of Calvery Baptist Church in Bethlehem Township, his obit says.

Arcadipane is survived by his parents, Salvatore S. Arcadipane Jr. and Marilyn K. (Webb) Arcadipane; his wife, Amber Jean Martin; his son, Deacon James Arcadipane; his sister Tiffany Buscemi and her husband Leonard of Frisco, TX, his tribute says.

Arcadipane’s Celebration of Life service was held Nov. 18 at Morello Funeral Home in Easton.

