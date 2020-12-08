Northampton County Chemist, Bethlehem High School Grad Kevin Chomicki Dies, 26

Northampton County native and local chemist Kevin Chomicki died Nov. 21 at the age of 26.

Born in Perth Amboy, Chomicki was a member of the graduating class of 2012 at Bethlehem Catholic High School, where he played on the football team and threw shot put and discus in outdoor track and field, his obituary says.

Chomicki then attended Moravian College, where he pursued his passion for chemistry with a certified degree and a membership with the American Chemical Society, his memorial says.

He was also a member of the Minsi Trail Council Boy Scout troop in Warren County and a communicant at St. Mary Church in Alpha.

Above all, Chomicki was known for his caring and inherently compassionate nature.

“He will be remembered as a fun loving and kind person who gave the best hugs and had the best laugh,” reads his obituary. “He was kind to others, even as a child he would ask for some change from his parents to throw into a bucket for someone in need.”

Chomicki is survived by his parents, Michael and Valerie; his girlfriend, Brandy Maleski; his sister, Amanda Hoffman, and her husband, Dustin; his nephews, Alexander and Matthew Hoffman, and his niece, Charlotte Hoffman; his paternal grandmother, Patricia Chomicki, his uncle Henry T. Chomicki, his uncle and godparent George Vollmann and his wife, Donna, his godmother, Linda White, and many other extended family members and close friends.

Chomicki’s burial will be held Nov. 28 at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Palmer Township.

Click here for the full obituary.

