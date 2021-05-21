Nazareth High School Grad, Mom of 2 Sons Kelly Peterson Dies, 33

Nazareth High School graduate and mother of two sons Kelly Peterson died May 5 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 33.

Born in Fountain Hill, Peterson graduated from Nazareth in 2006, her obituary says.

Peterson was known for embracing her role as a loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt, her memorial says.

“She was an amazing, strong, and compassionate young woman,” reads her memorial.

More than $1,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Friday for Peterson’s final expenses.

“Another family member was taken way too soon,” reads the fundraiser.

“[Kelly] touched everyone’s heart who came in her path of life. She loved her two boys with everything she had plus more.”

In addition to her sons, Damien, and Logan, Peterson is survived by her parents, Mark and Carol; her brother, Ian Garren; her sister, Tasha Peterson; her twin brother, Kyle Peterson; her maternal grandmother, Ida May, as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

