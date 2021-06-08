Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

'Loved By So Many People:' Bethlehem Native, Beloved Father Nathan Becker Dies At Age 26

Valerie Musson
Bethlehem native and beloved father Nathan Becker died July 28 at the age of 26.
Photo Credit: Facebook/Nate Becker

Bethlehem native and beloved father Nathan Becker died July 28 at the age of 26.

Born in Bethlehem, Becker graduated from Freedom High School in 2012, his obituary says.

Becker enjoyed baseball and was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, his memorial says.

Above all, Becker loved to spend with his family, especially his son, Noah.

In addition to his son, Becker is survived by his parents, Michael and Heather Renninger; sister Alyssa Renninger, and many extended family members and close friends.

Becker’s services will be held privately.

“You are our angel,” reads a tribute on Becker’s memorial. “Your dreams for Noah will definitely be carried out for you…You were loved by so many people Nate.”

Click here for the full obituary of Nathan Becker.

