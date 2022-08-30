Lehigh Valley Native, Penn State University Graduate Jonathan Yuhas Dies, 40

Lehigh Valley native and Penn State University graduate Jonathan O. Yuhas died on Wednesday, Aug. 24. He was 40.

Born in Bethlehem, Jonathan graduated from Southern Lehigh High School in 2000 before earning a Bachelor’s degree in computer science from Penn State University, his obituary says.

Jonathan then spent time working at Hobbies & Helie’s International in Coopersburg and had most recently become employed as an IT Quality Supervisor at Synchronous Technology, according to his memorial.

Jonathan was a faithful member of St. Joseph Parish in Coopersburg, where he lived at the time of his death, his obituary says.

In his free time, Jonathan loved to stay active by hiking and biking. He also had a passion for movies, planes, and RC cars.

Jonathan leaves behind his beloved father, Rick; his brother, Stefan Yuhas; his wife, Lian; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, tributes for Jonathan poured in on social media:

“My beloved brother passed on today to be with the angels,” Stefan Yuhas writes.

“I loved you very much and you will be missed for eternity.”

Jonathan’s funeral will be held at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home in Bethlehem on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Click here to view the full obituary of Jonathan O. Yuhas.

