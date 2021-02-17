Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lehigh Valley Native, Home Healthcare Aid Tiffany VanHorn Dies, 28

Valerie Musson
Lehigh Valley native and home healthcare aid Tiffany VanHorn died Feb. 12 at the age of 28.

Born in Wilson Borough, VanHorn attended Liberty High School, where she sang in chorus and graduated in 2011, her obituary says.

VanHorn loved nurturing and spending time with animals. She was also known for attending car shows.

VanHorn worked with BrightStar Care as a home healthcare aid and lived in Easton at the time of her death, her memorial says.

More than $1,000 had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon on a GoFundMe for VanHorn's memorial expenses.

VanHorn is survived by her father, Henry R. VanHorn, Jr. and his companion Beth McCarty, the late Nicole L. (Huertas) Kresh; paternal grandparents, Henry R. VanHorn, Sr. and Beverly VanHorn; maternal grandmother, Mary Sandt and her husband Randy; maternal grandfather, Luis Huertas, Sr.; two brothers, Timothy Burke and his wife Brittney; Xander Kresch; a sister, Scarlett Kresch; a nephew, Dante Burke, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

“She was the most giving and beautiful person I have ever known,” reads a comment on her memorial. “She always brought sunshine and happy to those she knew.”

Click here to view/donate to 'Funeral Expenses For Tiffany VanHorn' on GoFundMe.

