Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Obituaries

Lehigh Valley Native, Father Of 3 Joshua Kroninger Dies Suddenly At 32

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Lehigh Valley native and father of three Joshua Allen Kroninger died Monday, March 15 after struggling with addiction for many years. He was 32.
Lehigh Valley native and father of three Joshua Allen Kroninger died Monday, March 15 after struggling with addiction for many years. He was 32. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Lehigh Valley native and father of three Joshua Allen Kroninger died Monday, March 15 after struggling with addiction for many years. He was 32.

Born in Allentown, Kroninger worked at Hurshs Landscaping for most of his life, according to his obituary.

Kroninger lived in Emmaus at the time of his death. He loved spending time with his family, especially his three daughters, Megan, Isabella and Mckenzie, his memorial says.

Kroninger is survived by his grandmother Pamela Kremers; sisters Brittany and Bethany Kremers; Aunt Michelle Kremers (Rick Walbert); uncles Randy Kremers, Jr. and Mike Kremers and a great niece, Azariah. 

More than $2,500 had been raised as of Thursday morning on a GoFundMe to support the family.

“Josh unexpectedly passed away Monday leaving behind his loved ones and children,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Bethany Kremers. 

“He had no insurance and we are asking for any kind of help that would be so greatly appreciated.”

Contributions can also be made in Kroninger’s name to White Deer Run of Allentown Addiction Treatment Center (1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. Allentown, PA 18103) or to Pyramid Addiction Treatment Center (1605 N. Cedar Crest Blvd #602, Allentown, PA 18104).

Kroninger’s services will be held privately.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Helping Joshua Kroninger Rest In Peace’ on GoFundMe.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.