Lehigh Valley Native, Father Of 3 Joshua Kroninger Dies Suddenly At 32

Lehigh Valley native and father of three Joshua Allen Kroninger died Monday, March 15 after struggling with addiction for many years. He was 32.

Born in Allentown, Kroninger worked at Hurshs Landscaping for most of his life, according to his obituary.

Kroninger lived in Emmaus at the time of his death. He loved spending time with his family, especially his three daughters, Megan, Isabella and Mckenzie, his memorial says.

Kroninger is survived by his grandmother Pamela Kremers; sisters Brittany and Bethany Kremers; Aunt Michelle Kremers (Rick Walbert); uncles Randy Kremers, Jr. and Mike Kremers and a great niece, Azariah.

More than $2,500 had been raised as of Thursday morning on a GoFundMe to support the family.

“Josh unexpectedly passed away Monday leaving behind his loved ones and children,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Bethany Kremers.

“He had no insurance and we are asking for any kind of help that would be so greatly appreciated.”

Contributions can also be made in Kroninger’s name to White Deer Run of Allentown Addiction Treatment Center (1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. Allentown, PA 18103) or to Pyramid Addiction Treatment Center (1605 N. Cedar Crest Blvd #602, Allentown, PA 18104).

Kroninger’s services will be held privately.

