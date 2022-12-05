Lehigh Valley Native, Environmental Technician Dies Suddenly, 36

Beloved Lehigh Valley native and environmental technician Dwight C. Fisher died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 28. He was 36.

Born in Easton, Dwight graduated from Bangor High School, his obituary says.

Dwight worked as an environmental technician for JMT Industrial & Environmental Contracting Services in Forks Township, according to his memorial.

A member of the Wells Hunting Camp, Dwight was known for his love of all things outdoors, including hunting and fishing, as well as Motocross racing.

Above all, Dwight is remembered for his genuine personality and ability to put a smile on others’ faces.

Dwight leaves behind his loving mother, April A. (Hower) Fisher; his companion, Melissa Woolf and her children, Greg and Oliver; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in on social media:

“You were more [than] a co worker or friend you were a brother,” writes Sean Kelley.

“Bud still can't [believe] it I'm going to miss you…Love you till we meet again.”

Donations can be made to Dwight’s family via MealTrain.

Dwight’s memorial was held at Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home in Bangor on Saturday, May 7.

Click here to view the full obituary of Dwight C. Fisher.

