'Kind, Gentle Soul:' Lehigh Valley Native, Devoted Youth Baseball Coach Dies Suddenly At 20

Lehigh Valley native and dedicated youth baseball coach Michael James Leh died unexpectedly at his home in Easton on Friday, August 19. He was 20.

Born in Bethlehem, Michael attended Wilson High School, where he graduated in 2020, his obituary says.

After high school, Michael worked at Wilson Products in Palmer Township.

He loved playing baseball and was a devoted youth coach in the Wilson recreational league, his memorial says.

Michael also participated with the Wilson Baseball and Softball Association and the Men’s Adult Baseball League of the Lehigh Valley.

Michael leaves behind his loving parents, Jeneane (Medina) and Michael W. Leh; sisters, Dayna Snyder (Steven) and Samantha Leh; grandparents, Raymond Medina, Dawn and Martin Leh, Sr.; aunt, Michelle Medina; cousin, Mikaela Medina; Olivia Baron, his person; his cat, Loki; as well as several close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $560 had been raised in less than 24 hours on a GoFundMe for Michael’s memorial.

“We lost a kind, gentle soul far too soon,” the campaign says. “Mikey was always the one stepping up to help others, and he did so with a contagious smile.”

Michael’s services were being held at the family’s convenience.

“His family and friends have suffered a deep loss,” reads the fundraiser.

“Please consider donating to assist his family, not only in their time of need, but also to continue Mikey’s legacy of helping others in future endeavors.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘In Honor of Mikey Leh’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.