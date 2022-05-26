‘I Won’t Be Manipulated:’ PA Native Writes Chilling Social Media Post Before Sudden Death At 32

A Pennsylvania native left a chilling message on social media before his unexpected death at the age of 32.

James J. Haburn, of Easton, died alongside his faithful dog, “Scamp,” on Monday, May 16, his obituary says.

James was the son of James Haburn and Andrea Gibson, his memorial says.

A total of $3,100 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Thursday, May 26 for James’ funeral expenses, describing his death as an “unexpected tragedy.”

“He was an awesome person and would do anything for anyone,” reads the campaign, launched by Flo Mullings.

“He was the most dependable person you could call if you needed help. He brought our family and everyone around him so much joy.”

Tributes also poured in for James on social media.

“I will truly miss you with all my heart,” reads a tribute from Shamira Seright.

“You were a sweet and gentle giant, you wore your heart on your sleeve and would go out your way for anyone.”

Meanwhile, James left a chilling final message on his own Facebook page prior to his death.

“I won't let myself be manipulated like I did something wrong,” he wrote.

James’ funeral will be held at Greater Shiloh Church in Easton on Friday, May 27.

“We will truly miss him,” reads the fundraiser.

“James you will live in our hearts and in memory until we meet again…RIP James We Love you.”

