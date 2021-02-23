'Heart Of Gold:' Support Surges For Family Of Lehigh Valley Dad, Cook After Sudden Death At 29

Support is surging for the family of a Lehigh Valley father and cook after his sudden death at age 29.

Devon Decker died Feb. 20 at his Easton home, his obituary says.

Born in Fountain Hill, Decker had worked as a cook for Pints & Pies Pub, Carrabba’s, and TGI Fridays, his memorial says.

Decker was known for his love of cooking as well as spending time with his family, including his young son, James, his obituary says.

More than $8,900 had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon on a GoFundMe for James, as well as Decker’s mother, Michele.

“Devon Decker was taken from us way too soon,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Alicia Melhem.

“He will be missed dearly by his friends and family.”

In addition to his mother and son, Decker is survived by his father, Ray Decker and wife Venus; sisters Briley Decker and Marlee Decker; brother Ray Decker; Grandfather Michael Churetta, as well as several aunts, uncles and extended family members.

Decker’s calling hours will be held Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at Morello Funeral Home in Easton.

“It was truly an honor to have known such a wonderful and kind young man,” reads a comment on the fundraiser.

“Devon had a heart of gold, I'm really going to miss you. I love you, Devon; thank you for being a part of my family's life.”

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Devon Decker Memorial Fund’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.