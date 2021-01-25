Easton Native, Bangor High School Junior Apryl Burd Dies In Car Wreck, 17

Bangor Area High School student and McDonald’s crew member Apryl Burd died in a Stroudsburg car crash Jan. 22 at the age of 17.

Born in Easton, Burd was a junior at Bangor Area High School and a crew member at McDonald’s in Wind Gap, her obituary says.

Burd enjoyed creative activities like writing and drawing, as well as hands-on adventures like cooking, baking, going to the beach and spending time with her many friends and family members.

“She brought so much love and joy to the lives of those who had the pleasure to know her,” reads her memorial. “She had the most beautiful smile that would light up any room she entered.”

Burd is survived by her parents, Andrew F. Burd and Shannon L. (Wilgus) Wheaton; sister, Crystal McCammon, wife of Jason; brother, Dylan; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Bonnie; Aunt Melissa (Missy); Uncle Billy Burd, husband of Sue; nephew, Seth McCammon; niece, Bailee McCammon; as well as several extended family members.

Burd’s graveside service will be held privately.

“Apryl will be missed by so many, but her memory and eternal youth will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.”

Click here for the full obituary.

