Devoted Lehigh Valley Dad Of 4 Jairo Zorrilla-Cortés Dies Suddenly, 31

Beloved Lehigh Valley construction worker and father of four Jairo Zorrilla-Cortés died unexpectedly at his home in Northampton on Saturday, Sept. 24. He was 31.

Born in Cienaga, Colombia, South America, Jairo graduated from Emmaus High School, his obituary says.

He had worked as a foreman at a number of different construction companies over the years and enjoyed fishing.

He also loved spending time with his family and embraced his role as a devoted dad to his four children, Aubree Lida-Rose, Bentley Karsyn, Aiden Michael, and Jesiah Dwayne.

In addition to his children, Jairo leaves behind his caring wife, Sheena (Labish) Zorrilla-Cortés; brothers Santiago Zorrilla Barros, Sebastian Zorrilla Duran; grandparents, Carlos A. Zorrilla, Ofelia V. Zorrilla Delgado, Aleyda Gordillo de Cortés; aunts and uncles, Jjasmin R. Zorrilla, Stephen Zorrilla, Irma Rosario Cortés, and Omar Enrique Cortés; and cousins, Lin Zorrilla, Ellis Zorrilla, Gabriella S. Mahecha-Zorrilla, Luis Antonio Carrasquilla- Cortés, Gina Paola Carrasquilla-Cortés, Irma Patricia Carrasquilla-Cortés, Christian Guillermo-Cortés, Guillermo Andrés Cortés, and Adriana Cristina Cortés.

Meanwhile, nearly $500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Jairo’s family.

“I'm making this fundraiser for my cousin Sheena as her husband Jairo passed away suddenly and unexpectedly,” reads the campaign. “I'm asking for help in supporting her family during these unfortunate circumstances."

Donations can also be made in Jairo’s memory to the National Alliance on Mental Health.

"Jairo was a beloved husband, father, son and friend and will be greatly missed!” the campaign says.

Jairo’s services will be held at the family’s convenience.

Click here to view/donate to ‘In Loving Memory of Jairo Zorrilla’ on GoFundMe.

