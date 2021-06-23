Contact Us
Obituaries

Bethlehem Native, Easton High School Grad Thomas Pensyl II Dies At Age 37

Valerie Musson
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Obituaries

Bethlehem Native, Easton High School Grad Thomas Pensyl II Dies At Age 37

Valerie Musson
Bethlehem native and Easton High School graduate Thomas W. Pensyl II died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg on June 20. He was 37.
Photo Credit: Facebook/Tom Pensyl II

Bethlehem native and Easton High School graduate Thomas W. Pensyl II died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg on June 20. He was 37.

Born in Bethlehem, Pensyl graduated from Easton Area High School in 2002, his obituary says.

He later studied visual communications at Allentown Business School, his memorial says.

Pensyl worked at Ward Trucking and was known for his love of family — especially his two nieces and nephew, who endearingly referred to him as “Uncle Bubba.”

He also loved spending time with his dog, Geytz.

Pensyl was an avid Eminem fan and member of the Lutheran faith, his memorial says.

He is survived by his parents, Thomas W. and Corrine (Kline) Pensyl; sister, Rhonda Snyder; two nieces, Brittani Bauer and Skyra Schoch, and a nephew, Brentt Bauer, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pensyl’s memorial will be held June 28 at Strunk Funeral Home on Northampton Street in Wilson.

Contributions can be made in Pensyl’s memory to the Gift of Life Donor Program.

Click here for the full obituary.

