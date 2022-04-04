Bethlehem Mom Lauren Sestito Dies, 35

Bethlehem mom Lauren Sestito died on Tuesday, March 29. She was 35.

Sestito graduated from Notre Dame High School in 2005, and earned a bachelor's degree from Penn State - Lehigh Valley campus in 2009, her obituary says.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church and previously worked as a tax accountant and sales coordinator, her memorial says. Her obituary remembered her as a "devoted mother."

Sestito is survived by her husband, Jeremy Sestito; a daughter, Helena Cheffie; a son, Angelo Jude; her mother, Josephine; her father, William; brother, William, Jr.; sister-in-law, Antoinette; nieces, Mila Deebie and Joya Josephine; maternal uncle, Faiz Melhem; paternal aunt, Andrea Wehbe and husband, Fred Wehbe; parents-in-law, Bruno and Linda Sestito; brothers-in-law, Dylan Sestito, Jesse Sestito and wife, Lauren; as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 1 at Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church on 4th & Ferry Street in Easton.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.