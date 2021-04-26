Beloved Mother, PA Middle School Teacher Kaitlyn Carson Dies After Courageous Cancer Battle, 31

Beloved mother and Pennsylvania middle school teacher Kaitlyn L. Carson died April 24 at Lehigh Valley Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 31.

Born in Suffern, NY, Carson lived in Catasauqua and worked as a German teacher at Nazareth Area Middle School, her obituary says.

She attended the University of Scranton, where she earned a Bachelors of Science in Secondary Education and German, before getting a Masters of Education in Instructional Technology from Kutztown University, her memorial says.

Carson lived and taught in Aachen, Germany as a Fulbright Scholar during her time in Scranton, her memorial says.

Carson was known for her passion for books and reading, as well as for traveling, art and spending time with loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, Ryan A. Carson; her son, Theodore L. Carson; her parents, Wallace and Denise (Crotty) Doremus; brother Bryan Doremus and wife Carolina Willsen; her maternal grandmother Carole Crotty as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Carson’s services will be held April 29 at 6 p.m. at the Brubaker Funeral Home on Chestnut Street in Coplay.

Donations in Carson’s memory can be made to the family for Teddy’s Education Fund, care of the funeral home.

