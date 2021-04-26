Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Obituaries

Beloved Mother, PA Middle School Teacher Kaitlyn Carson Dies After Courageous Cancer Battle, 31

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Nazareth Area Middle School
Nazareth Area Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Beloved mother and Pennsylvania middle school teacher Kaitlyn L. Carson died April 24 at Lehigh Valley Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 31.

Born in Suffern, NY, Carson lived in Catasauqua and worked as a German teacher at Nazareth Area Middle School, her obituary says.

She attended the University of Scranton, where she earned a Bachelors of Science in Secondary Education and German, before getting a Masters of Education in Instructional Technology from Kutztown University, her memorial says.

Carson lived and taught in Aachen, Germany as a Fulbright Scholar during her time in Scranton, her memorial says.

Carson was known for her passion for books and reading, as well as for traveling, art and spending time with loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, Ryan A. Carson; her son, Theodore L. Carson; her parents, Wallace and Denise (Crotty) Doremus; brother Bryan Doremus and wife Carolina Willsen; her maternal grandmother Carole Crotty as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Carson’s services will be held April 29 at 6 p.m. at the Brubaker Funeral Home on Chestnut Street in Coplay.

Donations in Carson’s memory can be made to the family for Teddy’s Education Fund, care of the funeral home.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.