Beloved Lehigh Valley Native Hanna Schrei Dies Suddenly On 26th Birthday

Lehigh Valley native and beloved sister Hannah A. Schrei died suddenly on Jan. 2, which marked her 26th birthday.

Born in Bethlehem, Schrei grew up in the Lehigh Valley area and lived in Allentown at the time of her death, according to her obituary and social media profiles.

Schrei was remembered as a kindhearted spirit who loved spending time with her family members and many close friends.

Schrei leaves behind her loving parents, Scott T. Schrei and Cheryl A. Haney; a sister, Brynn Schrei; paternal grandmother, Theresa A. Schrei; maternal grandparents, Patricia Zettlemoyer and husband Neal, and Russell Haney; as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Schrei’s funeral services were being held privately.

“Hannah and I used to be friends back in middle school, she was a gem!” reads a tribute on Schrei’s memorial.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Rest easy beautiful.”

Others shared their condolences on social media:

“My heart is aching, beautiful girl you were taken too soon,” reads a tribute from Letsgo Brandon.

“We weren't close these past few years, but I'll never forget how kind you were to me in high school….Rip bbygirl.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Hannah A. Schrei.

