Beloved Lehigh Valley Native, Dedicated Real Estate Agent Dies Suddenly At Age 32

Beloved Lehigh Valley native and dedicated real estate agent Amber M. Minotti died suddenly on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the age of 32.

Born in Phillipsburg, Minotti attended Easton Area High School, where she graduated in 2007, her obituary says.

Minotti then went on to study business and finance at Temple University, where she graduated in 2011, according to her memorial.

Minotti had most recently worked as a real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Allentown.

Minotti was remembered for her tenacity to embrace life and her endless passion for encouraging and making others happy.

“Amber lived her life to make every moment count and seized each opportunity to bring joy and laughter to everyone around her,” reads her memorial.

“Amber carried her childhood cheerleading talents into coaching which quickly became one of her greatest adult joys.”

Minotti leaves behind her loving parents, Brian and Heidi (Flowers) Minotti; her Paternal Grandmother, Vivian Minotti; Maternal Grandparents, Charles Flowers and Jaqueline Flowers, a Brother, Anthony, and wife Katherine Minotti; Sister, Rachael and husband, Jason Arsenault; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, extended family members and close friends, several of whom shared their grief on social media:

Meanwhile, nearly $1,900 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Wednesday for Minotti’s funeral expenses.

“As many of you know and for those that don't, Brian and Heidi's daughter Amber passed away unexpectedly,” reads the campaign.

“Let's come together and help this family with some of the financial responsibilities so they can grieve the loss of their daughter in peace.”

Minotti’s funeral was held at the James J. Palmeri Funeral Home on Alpha Avenue in Martins Creek on Thursday, Feb. 3.

