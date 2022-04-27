Beloved Lehigh Valley Dad Of 2 Dies Suddenly On 36th Birthday

Beloved Lehigh Valley father of two Michael E. Taschler, Jr. died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 20, what would’ve marked his 36th birthday.

Born in Lehighton, Michael worked at Blue Ridge Pressure Casting Co., his obituary says.

Michael was known for his love of sports, especially basketball, wrestling, and football, his memorial says.

Above all, Michael is remembered for embracing his role as a loving father to his son and daughter, Jaida Rose and Jordan Taschler.

Meanwhile, more than $500 had been raised as of Wednesday on a GoFundMe for the family’s final expenses.

“I ask that in this moment of sorrow and loss that we may all find it within our hearts to be kind and help Michael’s family with the necessary means needed to say their final goodbyes and free [him] into the arms of the Lord,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Trisa Brownmiller.

In addition to his children, Michael leaves behind his loving parents, Michael E. Taschler, Sr. and Donna L. Evert; sisters, Melissa Arnold and Jamie Lee Taschler; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends, many of whom shared touching tributes on social media.

“I know we fought and had our [ins] and outs but you are my brother and I love you,” writes Jamie Taschler.

“….We were supposed to live longer than our parents and raise our kids but now I know that you’re [at peace] and we don’t have to worry anymore I will always love you.”

Michael’s services were being held at the family’s convenience.

Donations can also be made in Michael's memory to the Carbon-Monroe-Pike Drug and Alcohol Commission (430 S. 7th Street, Lehighton, PA 18235).

Click here to view/donate to ‘"Hopes for Help" : Michael E Taschler's Passing’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.