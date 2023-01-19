‘Amazing Soul:’ Cody Rodenbough Of Northampton County Dies, 34

Tributes and donations are pouring in for Cody Rodenbough of Northampton County, who died at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 10. He was 34.

Born in Easton, Cody went to Easton Area High School.

He was described as an overall “lover of life and the life of most parties,” his obituary says.

Cody had a passion for eating at his favorite lunch spots — “just no red sauce.”

He is survived by his loving parents, Claire/Joe Cerino and Donald Rodenbough; sister, Megan; brothers, Garrick, Colton and Josh; as well as many extended family members and “innumerable friends,” reads his obituary.

Meanwhile, around $4,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Cody’s funeral expenses as of Thursday, Jan. 19.

“Cody Michael Rodenbough lost his battle with heroin addiction in the early hours of January 10th 2023,” reads the campaign.

“Cody's addiction was not uncommon. Far too many have lost their lives to this same beast. Losing him has caused us immense heartache. Our grief is beyond us.”

Countless tributes flooded social media following Cody’s untimely passing as well:

“Cody Rodenbough My Dear Friend All I can say is R.I.P. Another Amazing Soul Taken [too] Soon,” wrote Sindi Michael.

Cody’s celebration of life was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Safety First Banquet Hall in West Easton:

“Never forget his smile or how he made you laugh,” reads an update from Cody’s sister and GoFundMe organizer Megan Rodenbough, who said the campaign will remain open until Friday, Jan. 27.

“Cody we will never forget you!”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

