No Arrests Made In Easton Shootout That Damaged Homes, Cars

It happened on the 600 block of Ferry Street at about 6:30 p.m. on April 17, Easton police wrote in a statement. Officers arrived to find multiple shell casings on either side of the street but found no suspects in the area.

Two houses and three vehicles that were unrelated to the shooting were damaged, the department said. No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe "two separate groups" who were "familiar with each other" took part in the shootout.

Neighbors are asked to check their home security cameras, and anyone with information is asked to call city detectives at 610-250-6641 or the EPD tipline at 610-250-6635.

