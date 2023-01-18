Winning $1M Lottery Fast Play Ticket Sold In Northampton County

A Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket worth over $1M was sold in Northampton County, officials have confirmed.

The Fast $50 ticket, good for $1,020,462.50, was sold at Chubby’s Food & Beer (2100 Sullivan Trail) in Easton on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Fast $50 is a $20 Fast Play game that offers a progressive prize starting at $350,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Players can see if they’ve won by reviewing the ticket, scanning it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official app.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket and either call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

