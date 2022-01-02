WINNER: $300K Cash 5 PA Lottery Ticket Sold In Northampton County

A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $300,000 was sold in Northampton County.

A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Monday, Jan. 31 drawing was sold at Turkey Hill on Morgan Hill Road in Easton, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 3-7-11-23-29.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

