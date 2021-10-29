Support Surges For Lehigh Valley Man Battling Leukemia At 26

Support is on the rise for a 26-year-old Lehigh Valley resident battling a rare form of Leukemia.

Danny Oncheck, of Allentown, is currently undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, according to a GoFundMe launched for his ongoing medical expenses.

“Although I have been fighting and financing this battle for months now — disability hasn't been approved and insurance recently cut coverage for my aggressive chemotherapy treatments,” Oncheck writes. “I do not have the physical ability to work since this disease attacks the bones.”

Oncheck is described by friends as their “go-to person.”

“Danny is an extremely accepting person involved in his community and loved by so many,” reads a note from a friend on the fundraiser. “He's the one who lifts them up, guides them, and comforts them in times of need.”

More than $10,200 had been raised as of Friday since Easton resident Eden Weinstein created the campaign on Oct. 3.

”There isn't a person with a kinder heart in this world more deserving of compassion,” reads the fundraiser.

“In a time where his body and mind need to be at their strongest to combat this cancer — please help us help him shed a layer of worry as he fights this fight.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Danny Kick Cancer's Ass’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.