Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Zayn Malik Called Gigi Hadid's Mom Yolanda 'Dutch Slut' In PA Harassment Incident, Reports Say
News

Support Surges For Lehigh Valley Man Battling Leukemia At 26

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Support is on the rise for a 26-year-old Lehigh Valley resident battling a rare form of Leukemia.
Support is on the rise for a 26-year-old Lehigh Valley resident battling a rare form of Leukemia. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Support is on the rise for a 26-year-old Lehigh Valley resident battling a rare form of Leukemia.

Danny Oncheck, of Allentown, is currently undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, according to a GoFundMe launched for his ongoing medical expenses.

“Although I have been fighting and financing this battle for months now — disability hasn't been approved and insurance recently cut coverage for my aggressive chemotherapy treatments,” Oncheck writes. “I do not have the physical ability to work since this disease attacks the bones.”

Oncheck is described by friends as their “go-to person.”

“Danny is an extremely accepting person involved in his community and loved by so many,” reads a note from a friend on the fundraiser. “He's the one who lifts them up, guides them, and comforts them in times of need.”

More than $10,200 had been raised as of Friday since Easton resident Eden Weinstein created the campaign on Oct. 3.

”There isn't a person with a kinder heart in this world more deserving of compassion,” reads the fundraiser.

“In a time where his body and mind need to be at their strongest to combat this cancer — please help us help him shed a layer of worry as he fights this fight.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Danny Kick Cancer's Ass’ on GoFundMe.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.