Northampton County Man Who Died In Fiery Route 115 Crash Was 'Shiner Of A Light'

A 30-year-old Northampton County man died in a fiery crash over the weekend on Route 115 outside of Wind Gap, authorities said.

Lane H. Dickey, of East Bangor, was heading north in a 2008 BMW 328i "ate a high rate of speed" when the car left the roadway and the driver's side hit a tree around 1:35 a.m. in Ross Township, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

The car came to a rest on the left side of the road and then went up in flames, authorities said.

Dickey was pronounced dead at the scene by Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The cause was multiple blunt force traumas and the crash was ruled an accident.

Condolences poured in.

"What a shiner of light you were," Kenny Byerly wrote on Facebook.

"You became a great friend and mentor so quick after we met. I am super grateful that God chose to cross our paths in our lifetimes.

"You were one of my biggest encouragers for this life and beyond, and you helped start a process of growth that will be with my family forever. I will always appreciate all the memories man"

Dickey was born in Phillipsburg and graduated from Bangor high School in 2008, his obituary says. He earned his BA from Misericordia University and had been working as an entrepreneur.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Burial is private.

