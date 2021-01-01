Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Meet Pennsylvania's First Babies Born In 2021

Cecilia Levine
Parents Janell and Max Wilson, Myerstown, PA, and baby boy Locklen.
Parents Janell and Max Wilson, Myerstown, PA, and baby boy Locklen. Photo Credit: Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Happy New Year -- and happy birthday to these babies!

While some were out celebrating the new year, others were going into labor.

These are the first babies of the 2021 in Pennsylvania.

Baby girl Moyer was born at 12:06 a.m., at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.

At 7:43 a.m., Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health welcome its first baby at Women and Babies Hospital.

Locklen Stephen Wilson weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces, and measured 20 inches long. His parents are Janell and Max Wilson of Myerstown, PA, and big sisters are Gracie and Collyns.

This is a developing story. Hospitals wishing to contribute may email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

