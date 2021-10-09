Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Coach Turns To Community For Support In Flood Cleanup Of Southside Little League

Nicole Acosta
Southside Little League field.
Southside Little League field. Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

A Lehigh Valley coach is turning to the community for help after his little league field was damaged by Hurricane Ida's remnants, which left southeastern Pennsylvania severely flooded last week.

Southside Little League coach Roy Ortiz hopes to raise $10,000 on a GoFundMe page to clean up the field, replace damaged equipment, and rebuild the team's concession stand that was destroyed in the flood.

The campaign for the Bethlehem-based league raised over $500 as of Sept. 10.

"Blood, sweat, and tears went into our beautiful park and within a few hours we are back to square one," Ortiz wrote.

"The water reached higher than we planned for. It moved bleachers and filled most of the fences with TONS of debris."

"We are completely heartbroken by the devastation but we are Southside Little League and we will come back stronger than ever," he added.

Click here to donate.

