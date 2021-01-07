‘Heartbreaking:’ Easton Dessert Spot Closed Until Further Notice After Emergency Evacuation

A popular dessert spot in Easton is closed until further notice following an emergency evacuation of the building, the owner confirmed on social media.

“Regretfully, we have to be closed today and until further notice because of an emergency evacuation of the building itself,” begins a video posted Wednesday to the Instagram page of Khanisa’s pudding bar on Northampton Street.

“My husband is inside talking to city officials and everyone that is trying to figure out what’s going on, but this is hard for us to close right now,” the owner continued, adding that she doesn’t know exactly when the popular eatery will be able to open again to the public.

“This is heartbreaking for us, this year has been a tough one, but we are stronger!” reads the video’s caption.

Khanisa’s specializes in a variety of homemade puddings that can be added to their ever-expanding array of decadent milkshakes, cobblers, waffles, brownies, biscuits and more.

“We pride ourselves on being here, being here on time and being here every day, and it just really sucks when things are out of your control and there’s nothing you can do,” the owner said.

The video ends with a plea to spread the word to potential customers, who often “drive for hours” to experience all Khanisa’s has to offer.

"Please, please, please, if you know anyone that was planning on coming, we do have customers that drive for hours,” the video concludes.

“Thank you again and just give us a call before you come just to double check, but we’ll do our best to keep everyone posted. Thank you so much.”

