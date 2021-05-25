Bethlehem Family Displaced By House Fire Days Before Wedding

A Bethlehem couple is scrambling to make ends meet after a fire destroyed their family’s condo — and all of its contents — just days before they were set to get married.

The three-alarm fire broke out and spread across six condominiums on the 100 block of Independence Court in Bethlehem Township Monday afternoon, WFMZ reports.

No physical injuries were reported; however, Alex Herman — who was preparing to marry her fiancee, Ryan, on Friday — now has the difficult task of replacing her wedding gown, which was one of countless personal items destroyed in the fire at her childhood home.

“Everything from daily necessities to their family’s possessions are now gone,” reads a GoFundMe launched in the Hermans’ support.

“Alex has lost her wedding dress and several other items for the celebration in the house fire.”

Meanwhile, Alex’s mother, Lynn Herman, hopes to “make it work” with the help of community support — as well as overnight shipping.

“I feel terrible that her dress was even in there," Herman told WFMZ.

“Will have to get things overnighted hopefully…we will make it work.”

The fundraiser, launched by Emily Roebuck, had garnered more than $15,800 in less than one day, surpassing its original $15,000 goal.

“Please join in helping them get back on their feet during this incredibly tragic time,” Roebuck writes.

Click here to view/donate to ‘The Herman Family’ on GoFundMe.

