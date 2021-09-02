Allentown Police Shovel Out Car, Donate Food To Elderly Woman Trapped In Home Since Snowstorm

Allentown Police sprang to action to shovel out an elderly woman’s car and provide her with groceries after learning that she had been snowed in since last week’s storm.

Officers responding to a request for a welfare check on the 700 block of S. Genesee Street Monday afternoon made contact with the elderly woman, who had been unable to shovel or leave her home following the heavy snowfall, the department said on Facebook.

The officers successfully shoveled out her car and provided her with bread, eggs and other groceries to ensure her safety and wellbeing.

“Thank you to the concerned neighbors who contacted APD and remember to check on neighbors when you can,” read the post, which had garnered more than 500 comments and 3,400 shares in less than 24 hours.

“A big thank you to the Allentown Police who went beyond the call of duty you are remarkable to get the snow cleared and do some food shopping for this woman,” read one comment. “You should be recognized for your dedication. Bless you.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.