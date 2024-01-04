Married Pair Wanted On Prostitution Charges In Monroe County, DA Says

Suntoya Tucker and Betty Merwede are both sought on misdemeanor promoting prostitution and drug paraphernalia charges, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Investigators claimed they responded to an ad Tucker posted on Oct. 24 and arranged to meet her at the Value Inn, 5219 Milford Road in Middle Smithfield.

The ad was titled "Sweet like caramel baby" and included photos of Tucker, police said.

When an undercover officer arrived at the hotel parking lot, authorities said Tucker and another woman later identified as Merwede "appeared to be looking around." Tucker allegedly hugged the officer and he paid her $200 before both women were arrested, prosecutors said.

In a police interview, Tucker reportedly said that she brought along her wife Merwede "to keep her safe in case anything bad happened." Merwede denied knowing about any prostitution, according to authorities.

Officers also said they found two pieces of drug paraphernalia in bags being carried by Merwede.

Tucker, 28, is described as 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds with black eyes and brown hair. Merwede, 29, is said to be 5-foot-6 and 155 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kim Lippincott at (570) 460-9600 or klippincott@monroecountypa.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.