Mostly Cloudy and Windy 48°

SHARE

Lower Saucon Car Burglar Sought By Police

Detectives in Lower Saucon are asking residents to check their security cameras for footage of a would-be thief. 

Suspect in the Lower Saucon burglaries.&nbsp;

Suspect in the Lower Saucon burglaries. 

 Photo Credit: Lower Saucon Twp. Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The pictured suspect was looking for unlocked cars in township driveways between 1 and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, authorities believe. 

Police said the suspect struck at least seven areas: 

  • The 1800 block of Mill Run Court
  • The 1800 block of Viola Lane
  • The 1800 block of Victor Road
  • The 1800 block of Meadow Ridge Court
  • The 1700 block of Meadow Ridge Court
  • The 1700 block of Deer Run Road
  • The 2000 block of Sherbrooke Drive

Anyone with information or footage of the suspect should contact Detective Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or email emarth@lowersaucontownship.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crimewatch. 

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE