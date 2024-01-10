The pictured suspect was looking for unlocked cars in township driveways between 1 and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, authorities believe.
Police said the suspect struck at least seven areas:
- The 1800 block of Mill Run Court
- The 1800 block of Viola Lane
- The 1800 block of Victor Road
- The 1800 block of Meadow Ridge Court
- The 1700 block of Meadow Ridge Court
- The 1700 block of Deer Run Road
- The 2000 block of Sherbrooke Drive
Anyone with information or footage of the suspect should contact Detective Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or email emarth@lowersaucontownship.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crimewatch.
