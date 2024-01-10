The pictured suspect was looking for unlocked cars in township driveways between 1 and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, authorities believe.

Police said the suspect struck at least seven areas:

The 1800 block of Mill Run Court

The 1800 block of Viola Lane

The 1800 block of Victor Road

The 1800 block of Meadow Ridge Court

The 1700 block of Meadow Ridge Court

The 1700 block of Deer Run Road

The 2000 block of Sherbrooke Drive

Anyone with information or footage of the suspect should contact Detective Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or email emarth@lowersaucontownship.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crimewatch.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.