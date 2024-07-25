Louis A. Cosenza's body was recovered from the river in Williams Township, officials said in a release.

He was "using a floatation device" when he went into the water for an unknown reason and didn't resurface, the Coroner's Office said. Cosenza was not wearing a life preserver and his cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, they added.

Cosenza is the second person to drown in the Delaware in Northampton County this month. On July 6, 52-year-old Gary Conley of Forks Township died while tubing, officials said previously.

