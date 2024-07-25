Overcast 83°

Louis A. Cosenza Dies Swimming In Delaware River: Coroner

A 60-year-old Easton resident died while swimming in the Delaware River on Wednesday, July 24, according to the Northampton County Coroner's Office. 

Louis A. Cosenza's body was recovered from the river in Williams Township, officials said in a release. 

He was "using a floatation device" when he went into the water for an unknown reason and didn't resurface, the Coroner's Office said. Cosenza was not wearing a life preserver and his cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, they added. 

Cosenza is the second person to drown in the Delaware in Northampton County this month. On July 6, 52-year-old Gary Conley of Forks Township died while tubing, officials said previously.  

