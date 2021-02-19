Support Surges For 4 Children After Death Of Lehigh Valley Mother, 34, Leaves One Orphaned

Support is surging for four Lehigh Valley children after the death of their mother leaves one of them orphaned.

Irene Joyce Hetrick died Feb. 10 at the age of 34, her obituary says.

The Allentown native leaves behind four children; Tatum, Jordan, Jayson Jr. and Anna Lee, as well as several extended family members and close friends.

More than $7,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Hetrick’s funeral expenses as well as a savings account for her oldest daughter, Tatum, who also lost her father just two months ago, the page says.

“Our hope is to bring Irene home and give her the proper memorial she deserves,” reads the fundraiser.

In addition to her children, Hetrick is survived by her parents, David Hetrick and Eva (Tihansky) Kook; partner, Jayson Beasley; sisters, Priscilla Hetrick, Stephanie Hetrick and Jessica Gellis and husband Jason Gellis, half-sister, Victoria Hetrick; stepfather, John Kook, as well as several nephews, other extended family members and close friends.

Hetrick’s memorial will be held Feb. 27 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home in Bethlehem.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Us Bring Irene Home’ on GoFundMe.

