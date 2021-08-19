‘New Beginning:’ Popular Lehigh Valley Hotdog Shop Closes Doors, Goes Mobile With Food Truck

A popular Lehigh Valley hotdog shop will soon shutter its brick-and-mortar restaurant and hit the open road with the launch of a food truck.

Mr. Doggy Style Hotdog Shoppe on Main Street in Walnutport made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page citing rough waters for small businesses and a “constantly changing learning experience.”

“After much thought and deliberation, we at Mr. Doggystyle have come to an extremely difficult decision,” reads the post.

“For the best interest of our employees and business, at this time we have decided to take our hotdog shop on the road and close the doors.”

However, anyone hungry for hotdogs should fear not — the business has “many wonderful events lined up” and other opportunities to share their classic franks on the go, the post says.

“We have decided to capitalize on this,” the post says.

“We will have our food trailer set up in a prime location in the near future to continue serving our fantastic, loyal patrons.”

The restaurant will close its doors on August 25.

“It has been our pleasure to serve the wonderful people of this and surrounding towns, and we hope you will continue on this journey with us.”

Follow Mr. Doggy Style Hotdog Shoppe on Facebook for updates and location information.

