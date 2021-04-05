‘Massive Loss:’ Support Surges For PA Man Left Without Possessions After Birthday House Fire

Support is surging for a Pennsylvania man who lost everything — including his pet cat — after his home burned down on his birthday.

Chuck was left with nothing but the clothes on his back after his Moore Township home burned to the ground while he was out on his birthday, April 30, according to a GoFundMe launched by a friend.

Chuck’s pet cat, Smokes, still hasn’t been found, according to fundraiser organizer Robert Stephens, who described the aftermath of the wind-fueled blaze as a “total loss.”

“What he was wearing is all he was left with,” Stephens said.

More than $2,400 had been raised as of Tuesday afternoon with donations supporting Chuck as he “starts from scratch.”

“While I know he may have escaped injury or perhaps death and that is by far what is most important, he still will start from scratch,” Stephens said.

“I am hoping we as his friends and/or community can pitch in, even just a little to ease this massive loss.”

Click here to view/donate to “Chuck’s Moore Township Fire Relief Fund” on GoFundMe.

