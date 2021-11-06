Best Places To Grab Drinks Outside In Lehigh Valley

Your social calendar is looking a little bit fuller and the weather is finally clearing up. What better way to enjoy a cocktail or a beer than in the great outdoors?

Well, there will probably be some big-screen TVs and loud music but -- you know what we mean.

Here are some of the best spots to crack open a cold one on a warm summer night in the Lehigh Valley.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY

Margaritas are kind of our thing. What is your favorite flavor? ✨🧡 Posted by Mesa Modern Mexican on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Mesa Modern Mexican, Easton: 42 S. 3rd St.

Riverside Barr & Grill, Easton: 5801 S. Delaware Dr.

Ashley’s Signature Restaurant, Easton: 229 N. 11th St.

Three Mugs Pub and Restaurant, Easton: 1853-55 Northampton St.

Blue Grillhouse, Bethlehem Township: 4431 Easton Ave.

LEHIGH COUNTY

McCarthy’s Parklet and outside Patio are up for grabs ! Get some fresh air in our shaded outside tables and enjoy happy... Posted by McCarthy's Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar on Thursday, June 10, 2021

McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar, Bethlehem: 534 Main St.

The Wooden Match, Bethlehem: 61 W. Lehigh St.

Limeport Inn, Limeport: 1505 Limeport Pike

Hamilton Kitchen & Bar, Allentown: 645 West Hamilton St.

Tavern At The Sun Inn, Bethlehem: 564 Main St.

BERKS COUNTY

BEVERLY HILLS TAVERN ** OPEN MONDAY - MEMORIAL DAY @ 11am ** Sports Bar Always Open & Beach Bar (weather... Posted by Beverly Hills Tavern on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Beverly Hills Tavern, Sinking Spring: 710 Old Fritztown Rd.

Building 24 Kitchen and Bar, Wyomissing: 1115 Bern Rd.

Liberty Taproom, Reading: 237 N. Prospect St.

Dans at Green Hills, Reading: 2444 Morgantown Rd.

Van Reed Inn, Reading: 2707 Bernville Rd.

