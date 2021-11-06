Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Lifestyle

Best Places To Grab Drinks Outside In Lehigh Valley

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar in Bethlehem
McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar in Bethlehem Photo Credit: Instagram (@cwarren73)

Your social calendar is looking a little bit fuller and the weather is finally clearing up. What better way to enjoy a cocktail or a beer than in the great outdoors?

Well, there will probably be some big-screen TVs and loud music but -- you know what we mean. 

Here are some of the best spots to crack open a cold one on a warm summer night in the Lehigh Valley.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY

  • Mesa Modern Mexican, Easton: 42 S. 3rd St.
  • Riverside Barr & Grill, Easton: 5801 S. Delaware Dr.
  • Ashley’s Signature Restaurant, Easton: 229 N. 11th St.
  • Three Mugs Pub and Restaurant, Easton: 1853-55 Northampton St.
  • Blue Grillhouse, Bethlehem Township: 4431 Easton Ave.

LEHIGH COUNTY

  • McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar, Bethlehem: 534 Main St.
  • The Wooden Match, Bethlehem: 61 W. Lehigh St.
  • Limeport Inn, Limeport: 1505 Limeport Pike
  • Hamilton Kitchen & Bar, Allentown: 645 West Hamilton St.
  • Tavern At The Sun Inn, Bethlehem: 564 Main St.

BERKS COUNTY

  • Beverly Hills Tavern, Sinking Spring: 710 Old Fritztown Rd.
  • Building 24 Kitchen and Bar, Wyomissing: 1115 Bern Rd.
  • Liberty Taproom, Reading: 237 N. Prospect St.
  • Dans at Green Hills, Reading: 2444 Morgantown Rd.
  • Van Reed Inn, Reading: 2707 Bernville Rd.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.