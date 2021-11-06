Best Places To Grab Drinks Outside In Lehigh Valley

Your social calendar is looking a little bit fuller and the weather is finally clearing up. What better way to enjoy a cocktail or a beer than in the great outdoors?
Well, there will probably be some big-screen TVs and loud music but -- you know what we mean.
Here are some of the best spots to crack open a cold one on a warm summer night in the Lehigh Valley.
The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
- Mesa Modern Mexican, Easton: 42 S. 3rd St.
- Riverside Barr & Grill, Easton: 5801 S. Delaware Dr.
- Ashley’s Signature Restaurant, Easton: 229 N. 11th St.
- Three Mugs Pub and Restaurant, Easton: 1853-55 Northampton St.
- Blue Grillhouse, Bethlehem Township: 4431 Easton Ave.
LEHIGH COUNTY
- McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar, Bethlehem: 534 Main St.
- The Wooden Match, Bethlehem: 61 W. Lehigh St.
- Limeport Inn, Limeport: 1505 Limeport Pike
- Hamilton Kitchen & Bar, Allentown: 645 West Hamilton St.
- Tavern At The Sun Inn, Bethlehem: 564 Main St.
BERKS COUNTY
- Beverly Hills Tavern, Sinking Spring: 710 Old Fritztown Rd.
- Building 24 Kitchen and Bar, Wyomissing: 1115 Bern Rd.
- Liberty Taproom, Reading: 237 N. Prospect St.
- Dans at Green Hills, Reading: 2444 Morgantown Rd.
- Van Reed Inn, Reading: 2707 Bernville Rd.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.