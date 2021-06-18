Best Burger Spots In Lehigh Valley

A great burger doesn't have to be fancy. All you need is a juicy patty, maybe some cheese and a bun.
But if you're looking for some variety, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the best burger joints in the Lehigh Valley — each one uniquely delicious.
The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
NORTHAMPTON
- Two Rivers Brewing Company, Easton: 542 Northampton St.
- Porters’ Pub & Restaurant, Easton: 700 Northampton St.
- The Bayou Southern Kitchen and Bar, Bethlehem: 702 Hawthorne Rd.
- Ocean, Easton: 235 Ferry St.
- Dubs on 5th, West Easton: 402 5th St.
LEHIGH
- TheMINT Gastropub, Bethlehem: 1223 W. Broad St.
- MISSION BBQ, Whitehall: 1421 Grape St. (Whitehall Mall)
- Mach’s Gute Pub and Grille, Bethlehem: 713 Linden St.
- The Burger Shack, Whitehall: 2011 N. 1st Ave. #3901
- Tavern on Liberty, Allentown: 2246 Liberty St.
BERKS
- Elevation Burger, Wyomissing: 798 Woodland Rd.
- Brewer’s Bar & Grill, West Reading: 101 S. 3rd Ave.
- West Reading Tavern & Restaurant, West Reading: 606 Penn Ave.
- Austin’s Restaurant & Bar, West Lawn: 1101 Snyder Rd.
- Flanagan’s Pub, Shillington: 41 W. Lancaster Ave.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.