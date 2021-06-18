Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

Best Burger Spots In Lehigh Valley

Valerie Musson
Burger from Two Rivers Brewing Company in Easton
Burger from Two Rivers Brewing Company in Easton Photo Credit: Instagram (@slavyyy)

A great burger doesn't have to be fancy. All you need is a juicy patty, maybe some cheese and a bun. 

But if you're looking for some variety, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the best burger joints in the Lehigh Valley — each one uniquely delicious.

The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

NORTHAMPTON

  • Two Rivers Brewing Company, Easton: 542 Northampton St.
  • Porters’ Pub & Restaurant, Easton: 700 Northampton St.
  • The Bayou Southern Kitchen and Bar, Bethlehem: 702 Hawthorne Rd.
  • Ocean, Easton: 235 Ferry St.
  • Dubs on 5th, West Easton: 402 5th St.

LEHIGH

  • TheMINT Gastropub, Bethlehem: 1223 W. Broad St.
  • MISSION BBQ, Whitehall: 1421 Grape St. (Whitehall Mall)
  • Mach’s Gute Pub and Grille, Bethlehem: 713 Linden St.
  • The Burger Shack, Whitehall: 2011 N. 1st Ave. #3901
  • Tavern on Liberty, Allentown: 2246 Liberty St.

BERKS

  • Elevation Burger, Wyomissing: 798 Woodland Rd.
  • Brewer’s Bar & Grill, West Reading: 101 S. 3rd Ave.
  • West Reading Tavern & Restaurant, West Reading: 606 Penn Ave.
  • Austin’s Restaurant & Bar, West Lawn: 1101 Snyder Rd.
  • Flanagan’s Pub, Shillington: 41 W. Lancaster Ave.

