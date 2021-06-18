Best Burger Spots In Lehigh Valley

A great burger doesn't have to be fancy. All you need is a juicy patty, maybe some cheese and a bun.

But if you're looking for some variety, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the best burger joints in the Lehigh Valley — each one uniquely delicious.

The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

NORTHAMPTON

Two Rivers Brewing Company, Easton: 542 Northampton St.

Porters’ Pub & Restaurant, Easton: 700 Northampton St.

The Bayou Southern Kitchen and Bar, Bethlehem: 702 Hawthorne Rd.

Ocean, Easton: 235 Ferry St.

Dubs on 5th, West Easton: 402 5th St.

LEHIGH

TheMINT Gastropub, Bethlehem: 1223 W. Broad St.

MISSION BBQ, Whitehall: 1421 Grape St. (Whitehall Mall)

Mach’s Gute Pub and Grille, Bethlehem: 713 Linden St.

The Burger Shack, Whitehall: 2011 N. 1st Ave. #3901

Tavern on Liberty, Allentown: 2246 Liberty St.

BERKS

Happy #NationalCheeseDay! 🧀 Posted by Elevation Burger on Friday, June 4, 2021

Elevation Burger, Wyomissing: 798 Woodland Rd.

Brewer’s Bar & Grill, West Reading: 101 S. 3rd Ave.

West Reading Tavern & Restaurant, West Reading: 606 Penn Ave.

Austin’s Restaurant & Bar, West Lawn: 1101 Snyder Rd.

Flanagan’s Pub, Shillington: 41 W. Lancaster Ave.

