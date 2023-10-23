House Fire Kills 28-Year-Old Allentown Woman: Coroner

Fire crews responded to a three-alarm blaze on the 900 block of North Penn Street just before 6:30 a.m., officials said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Milagros Fonseca was pulled from the house and taken to St. Luke's Hospital where she died about an hour later, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy to determine her cause of death is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24, they added. The fire marshal, city police, and the fire department are also investigating the blaze.

Fonseca, whose loved ones called her Milli, was "our rock," her cousin said on GoFundMe.

"In so many ways, we all had such a beautiful unique connection," wrote Omayra Santiago. "Her art was her passion and we all saw that from when she was just a kid."

"Her comedy was infectious, you literally could not have a conversation without her making a joke and the swiftness of her delivery would make it that much more hilarious, never skipping a beat and if you went toe to toe know you would lose because she was that good, that funny," she said.

Santiago and others are raising funds to cover Fonseca's end-of-life expenses.

"We are all devastated by Milagros’ loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service," the 28-year-old's cousin wrote.

"We want to give Milli the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes."

The effort has raised over $500 in under 24 hours as of Monday morning, Oct. 23.

Click here to support Milli Fonseca's family on GoFundMe.com.

