Home Burglary In Lower Saucon Under Investigation: Police

A Lower Saucon Township home was broken into Monday night, Dec. 18, authorities say. 

Mac Bullock
Officers were called to a residence on the 1600 block of White Acre Drive for an alarm activation, township police wrote in a release. 

They arrived to find that someone had forced their way inside, but the burglar was gone by the time they showed up, according to the release. It's not yet clear if anything was stolen from the home. 

Anyone with information or security footage that may have captured the burglar is asked to call Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or contact emarth@lowersaucontownship.org.

