Nicole Price of Wayne County is charged with theft by deception, unlawful use of a computer, and a related misdemeanor, said AG Michelle Henry in a release.

Officials said Price used her position as supervisor and captain to overreport the number of hours she and her daughter worked, resulting in more than $8,400 in overpay.

She also allegedly gave herself and her daughter unauthorized raises and paid herself for vacation time, a benefit that the company does not offer, authorities said.

The investigation began after an employee reported payroll discrepancies in September 2021, according to the AG's Office.

Price surrendered to state police and was arraigned on a $25,000 unsecured bail, prosecutors said.

"This defendant was in a position of public trust and she abused that power to feed her own greed, causing a significant financial burden to an organization that serves as a community hub and a literal lifeline," AG Henry wrote in a statement.

"This money was supposed to help advance the company’s mission to keep citizens safe. Great investigative work in this case uncovered a calculated pattern of theft that was perpetrated in multiple ways over a period of time."

