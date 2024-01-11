A Few Clouds 45°

Fingerprints On Noodle Cup Led To Thyler Blakes' Arrest: PD

A Bethlehem man is charged with multiple robberies after police identified him using fingerprints on a cup of instant noodles, authorities said in a release. 

Bethlehem police; a cup of instant noodles.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethlehem Police Department // Unsplash/charlesdeluvio
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

A convenience store on the 1100 block of East 4th Street was robbed just before noon on Dec. 29, police said. The suspect "violently ripped" the cash box from the store's register and fled on foot with about $500 and some food items, according to BPD. 

Investigators recovered a cup of instant noodles that the robber dropped on his way out of the store, and a forensic examination revealed the fingerprints of 21-year-old Thyler David Blake, detectives said. 

Blake was already a suspect in two similar robberies at the same store on Dec. 17 and Dec. 28, police said. He is accused of taking about $2,000 in food items and vape pens during the earlier robberies. 

The 21-year-old was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 11, and was unable to post his $50,000 bail, court records show. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 16. 

