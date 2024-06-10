East Stroudsburg Woman Chased Passerby With Knife, Police Say

Authorities said the victim saw Amber Lynn Miller walking on Park Avenue in Stroudsburg while armed with a knife on Thursday, June 6. Miller saw the victim and said, "What are you looking at?" according to police.

She threw the knife at the victim's car as he drove away, officials said.

When the victim parked and called 911 to report the incident, Miller ran at him again, "threatening him with the knife," according to police. He made it back inside his car before police arrived at the scene.

Miller, 36, of East Stroudsburg, is being held on a $1,000 bail, court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.