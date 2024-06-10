Partly Cloudy 77°

East Stroudsburg Woman Chased Passerby With Knife, Police Say

A woman is charged with reckless endangerment and related counts after police said she chased a man with a knife. 

Amber Lynn Miller; Stroud Area Regional PD

 Photo Credit: Stroud Area Regional Police Department
Mac Bullock
Authorities said the victim saw Amber Lynn Miller walking on Park Avenue in Stroudsburg while armed with a knife on Thursday, June 6. Miller saw the victim and said, "What are you looking at?" according to police. 

She threw the knife at the victim's car as he drove away, officials said. 

When the victim parked and called 911 to report the incident, Miller ran at him again, "threatening him with the knife," according to police. He made it back inside his car before police arrived at the scene. 

Miller, 36, of East Stroudsburg, is being held on a $1,000 bail, court records show. 

