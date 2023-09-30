Death Investigation Under Way: Northampton Double Shooting Killed Man, Injured Woman

Troopers were called to a home on the 300 block of East Ninth Street in Northampton around 11:35 a.m., where a man and woman had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead by coroners while the woman was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg, Pennsylvania State Police said.

This investigation remains ongoing and roads were closed at Northampton Avenue and Ninth Street and Siegfried Avenue and Ninth Street.

There was no threat to the public in reference to this investigation.

