Death Investigation Under Way: Northampton Double Shooting Killed Man, Injured Woman

A 51-year-old Pennsylvania woman was injured and a 53-year-old man killed by a gunshot wound in Northampton County Saturday, Sept. 30, police said.

Northampton Regional Emergency Medical Services responded. Photo Credit: Northampton Regional Emergency Medical Services Inc
Troopers were called to a home on the 300 block of East Ninth Street in Northampton around 11:35 a.m., where a man and woman had been shot. 

The man was pronounced dead by coroners while the woman was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg, Pennsylvania State Police said.

This investigation remains ongoing and roads were closed at Northampton Avenue and Ninth Street and Siegfried Avenue and Ninth Street.

There was no threat to the public in reference to this investigation.

