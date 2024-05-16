Contractor Charged With Home Improvement Fraud In Monroe County, DA Says

The District Attorney's Office said Garry Dobson is charged with home improvement fraud, deceptive business practices, and related counts.

According to prosecutors, a pair of homeowners gave Dobson a $45,000 deposit to build an addition to their home in June of 2022. Months went by without Dobson beginning the project, and when the homeowners eventually asked for their money back, authorities said Dobson refused.

Investigators said he spent the $45,000 on unrelated purchases.

Dobson was released on a $50,000 bond and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 30, the DA's Office said.

