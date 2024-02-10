Camelback Resort Guest Spits, Throws 'Marijuana Cigar' At Security: Police

Jonathan Vidal, 33, is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct, and related counts, authorities said.

Police said Vidal was asked to leave the bar after "being disruptive and aggressive," but was escorted to his room after spitting in one security officer's face.

He continued to fight with security in his hotel room, spitting in a second guard's face and then throwing a "marijuana cigar" at him, according to authorities.

Vidal is also accused of assaulting a woman who tried to calm him down, police said. No injuries were reported.

He was taken to the Monroe County Correction Facility and released after posting a $15,000 bond, court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.