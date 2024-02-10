Overcast 52°

Camelback Resort Guest Spits, Throws 'Marijuana Cigar' At Security: Police

A New York City man is accused of spitting at Camelback Resort security guards after being asked to leave a hotel bar, according to Pocono Township police. 

Camelback Resort, Tannersville; Jonathan Vidal

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Pocono Twp. Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Jonathan Vidal, 33, is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct, and related counts, authorities said. 

Police said Vidal was asked to leave the bar after "being disruptive and aggressive," but was escorted to his room after spitting in one security officer's face. 

He continued to fight with security in his hotel room, spitting in a second guard's face and then throwing a "marijuana cigar" at him, according to authorities. 

Vidal is also accused of assaulting a woman who tried to calm him down, police said. No injuries were reported. 

He was taken to the Monroe County Correction Facility and released after posting a $15,000 bond, court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 6. 

