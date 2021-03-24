Six Felony Charges For Bethlehem Man, 44, Nabbed In String Of Business Burglaries

A Bethlehem man accused of burglarizing several local businesses was charged with six felonies, authorities said.

Kevin Mamuzich, 44, was identified as the suspect in Saturday morning break-ins at Nail City on Broadway, as well as Goosey Gander and Hair By Eskandalo, both on W. Fourth Street, LehighValleyLive reports citing police records.

Later that day, Mamuzich is accused of trying to enter Tally Ho Tavern on W. Fourth Street and made a final attempt to break in to the Family Prescription Center on Wyandotte Street Monday morning, according to the report.

The items reported stolen include a backpack from Goosey Gander, a cash box with about $541 from Hair by Eskandalo, an iPhone and iPad, a Square payment processing device and more than $200, the report says.

Mamuzich is also accused of causing about $15,000 worth of damages to the businesses during attempted forced entries.

He was identified via a surveillance video taken near his home that showed him holding several of the items reported stolen, police said.

Mamuzich was previously convicted of burglarizing an occupied home in Bethlehem and sending the victims letters asking them to drop the charges, resulting in an additional intimidation offense, LVL reports.

Mamuzich was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on five counts of felony burglary, felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor theft and possessing an instrument of crime.

He was being held at Northampton County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

