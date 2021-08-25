Contact Us
Popular Northampton County Irish Pub Closes Until Further Notice Citing Staff Shortage

Sean Gall’s Dublin Pub and Grill on N. Broad St. Ext. in Nazareth
Sean Gall’s Dublin Pub and Grill on N. Broad St. Ext. in Nazareth Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular Northampton County Irish pub has closed its doors until further notice due to a shortage of kitchen staff.

Sean Gall’s Dublin Pub and Grill on N. Broad St. Ext. in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page August 16.

“Good afternoon ‘Dub patrons and friends,” the post begins, “due to being extremely short staffed in the kitchen, we will be temporarily closed until further notice.”

The post was quickly shared and flooded with supportive comments from longtime fans of the establishment and even other business owners.

“I'm sorry you too are enduring this issue as well,” one commenter wrote. “We're in business 33 years and are now closed two days a week. All the best to you.”

A reopening date has not been announced.

