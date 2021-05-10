Contact Us
Popular Lehigh Valley Restaurant ‘Matey’s Famous Steaks & Pizza’ Slated For Permanent Closure

Valerie Musson
Matey’s Famous Steak and Pizza, 1305 Broadway, Bethlehem, PA
Matey’s Famous Steak and Pizza, 1305 Broadway, Bethlehem, PA Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Popular restaurant Matey’s Famous Steaks & Pizza will soon close its Lehigh Valley storefront after 33 years.

The announcement was made Oct. 2 on the business’s official Facebook page.

“To all our valued guests and friends, it is with a heavy heart we announce that after 33 years Matey’s Famous Steaks and Pizza will be closing our doors,” the post says.

The last day open at the restaurant’s location on Broadway in Bethlehem will be Oct. 16.

“You have all made it a wonderful 33 year ride and we wouldn’t have changed a thing!” the post continues. “We owe all our guests heartfelt gratitude, thank you for the smiles, the laughs, the friendships and of course the cheesesteaks!”

Meanwhile, the brand will focus on expanding its frozen pizza manufacturing facility — Matey’s American Pizza Company — in 2022.

“Thank you again everyone, we will miss you dearly, take care, stay safe,” the post concludes. “Hope to see you in the frozen pizza aisle!” 

