Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Business

New Salon ‘Sirens Beauty’ Slated For Northampton County Opening

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Sirens Beauty, LLC is set to open at 2804 William Penn Hwy. in Easton on Saturday, May 1, according to its Facebook page.
Sirens Beauty, LLC is set to open at 2804 William Penn Hwy. in Easton on Saturday, May 1, according to its Facebook page. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A new salon is joining the Northampton County beauty business landscape.

Sirens Beauty, LLC is set to open at 2804 William Penn Hwy. in Easton on Saturday, May 1, according to its Facebook page.

The unisex salon offers all types of hair and nail services including cuts, colors, styling, hair removal, hair treatment, waxing, facials, perms and more.

Appointments can be made online or by calling the salon’s direct line at (610) 438-2348.

Sirens Beauty is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Follow Sirens Beauty, LLC on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Sirens Beauty, LLC, 2804 William Penn Hwy., Suite 2, Easton, PA 18045

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.