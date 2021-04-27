New Salon ‘Sirens Beauty’ Slated For Northampton County Opening

A new salon is joining the Northampton County beauty business landscape.

Sirens Beauty, LLC is set to open at 2804 William Penn Hwy. in Easton on Saturday, May 1, according to its Facebook page.

The unisex salon offers all types of hair and nail services including cuts, colors, styling, hair removal, hair treatment, waxing, facials, perms and more.

Appointments can be made online or by calling the salon’s direct line at (610) 438-2348.

Come visit us and hear the Sweet Siren song at Sirens Beauty! Book your appointment online @ Sirensbeauty.mysalononline.com Posted by Sirens Beauty on Monday, April 26, 2021

Sirens Beauty is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Follow Sirens Beauty, LLC on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Sirens Beauty, LLC, 2804 William Penn Hwy., Suite 2, Easton, PA 18045

